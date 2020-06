Although the Maine Potato Blossom Festival will not be happening this year, it has been tradition dating back to 1935. That’s the subject of this week’s Throwback Thursday.

The potato blossom festival grew to add more events and travel around Aroostook County, with a new queen crowned each year. In 1946, the home for the festival became Fort Fairfield.

The director for the Maine Potato Blossom Festival says the first festival actually took place in a potato house to celebrate agriculture.