In this week’s edition of Throwback Thursday we will be taking a look at the history of delicious dessert known very well to Mainers and the controversy surrounding it.

Whoopie pies have been popular in Maine. In fact, a whoopee pie festival is celebrated every year in Dover-Foxcroft since 2009.

In 2011, there was a bit of a controversy connected with a bill proposed about the whoopie pie.

When the bill was originally proposed it aimed at making the Whoopie Pie the most famous dessert in Maine.