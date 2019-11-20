Ticks found on County moose don't carry Lyme disease

Do you know the difference between deer ticks and moose or winter ticks? Regional Biologist Shawn Haskell says while the deer tick is a common carrier of Lyme Disease, moose ticks or winter ticks that are found in The County are not. Haskell says in the fall, during moose season, moose ticks are big enough for biologists to count. He considered this year a normal year.

"Nothing out of the ordinary, just like you'd expect from last year, the year before, the year before. Some moose carry heavy burdens and some are not so bad," says Shawn Haskell, Regional Biologist with the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.