Medical treatments continue to evolve, with advancements in technology simplifying care. Dr. Tiffany Frederickson, a surgeon at Northern Light A.R. Gould Hospital, says she's using some of the smallest devices available to treat her patients.

"Bravo is a fun little thing. It's just a small implant about the size of a pencil eraser, and the point of it is to measure P-H in your esophagus," Dr. Tiffany Frederickson, Northern Light A.R. Gould Hospital.