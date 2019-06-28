Tips for firework safety

Adam Rider Presque Isle Deputy Fire Chief says, "Just be cautious of all the winds and stuff we've been getting lately it does dry things out fairly quickly. If you have neighbors close to you let them know that you're going to be shooting fireworks off it just makes things a lot easier." Rider adds to be responsible and respectful when setting off fireworks and to never mix consuming alcohol and setting off fireworks. Rider says if we all follow the rules we can all enjoy a safe holiday. For a complete list of which fireworks are being recalled, visit our website at wagmtv.com