'Tis the season for sneezin' - how to weather spring allergies

After a long winter, who doesn't love the blossoms that come with spring? Samantha Paradis, a Family Nurse Practitioner with Northern Light Health, says those with allergies may not find the beauty in those new buds. She says these are the symptoms that may mean you are allergic to something in the environment.

"With the change in the climate some folks are noticing that allergies are new onset and you may notice a runny nose, a slight cough, you wake up with a sore throat that may be related to postnasal drip," says Samantha Paradis.