New Brunswick man wanted on three warrants of arrest

The Perth-Andover RCMP is asking for the public's help to locate a man wanted on several warrants.

Twenty-year-old Everett Sappier of the Tobique First Nation is wanted on three warrants of arrest that were issued in Woodstock Provincial Court on August 20, 2019, after he failed to attend a court appearance for several charges that he's facing. The charges, which include assault, break and enter, and mischief, stem from incidents alleged to have occurred in the Perth-Andover area between January and June 2019.

Everett Sappier is described as being five feet eight inches (173 centimetres) tall and weighing about 200 pounds (91 kilograms). He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Ongoing police efforts to locate Everett Sappier have so far been unsuccessful, and police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts, or who may have seen him since August 20, to contact the Perth-Andover RCMP.