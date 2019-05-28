Tobique First Nation Man Sentenced for Shooting Damage of RCMP Building

A 26-year-old man from the Tobique First Nation has been sentenced in connection with charges related to shots being fired at the local RCMP detachment last spring.

On May 20, 2018, members arrived at the Tobique First Nation RCMP detachment to find several bullet holes in the side and the back of the building. No one was injured in the incident.

A man was arrested the following day in connection with the investigation.

Last week, Nekko Dominique was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, careless use of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm while prohibited, mischief over $5,000 and breaching an undertaking.

He appeared in Woodstock Provincial Court and was sentenced to four years in prison, minus time served, discharging a firearm while being reckless and for possession of a firearm while prohibited. He is also prohibited from owning firearms for life.