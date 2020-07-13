Today is National French Fry Day!

"When it comes to the tastiest French fries on the planet, everyone seems to have an opinion. It’s a time consuming decision to find your favorite, because no two restaurants seem to have the same recipe. So National French Fry Day on July 13 is a great opportunity to take the time to sample some golden-brown potato slices. Estimates say Americans eat around 20 to 30 pounds per person per year. That seems like a lot, but when you think about all the ways you can eat fries, it adds up quickly. They’re easy to gobble down, whether they’re straight out of a fast food French fry container or whether you’re an expert at making fries at home. Add in all of the different condiments, and these simple potatoes become even more popular."