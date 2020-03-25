Today is the first day of Gov. Mills executive order for all nonessential businesses to close

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine's governor has ordered nonessential businesses to close physical locations that allow in-person contact. The executive order from Democratic Gov. Janet Mills takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday and lasts until April 8. Mills says her order also closes nonessential business locations that require more than 10 workers to convene in a space where physical distancing isn't possible. Mills says the businesses should try to have as many employees as possible work remotely. She says essential businesses, such as retail stores, should limit the number of customers in stores at a time and step up curbside pickup and delivery services.