Today marks National Missing Children’s Day

For the 37th annual National Missing Children’s Day, NCMEC wants to remind and empower the public to be on the lookout missing children in their area.

In honor of National Missing Children’s Day on Monday, May 25, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is releasing an updated version of its VMA “Video for Good” nominated music video, Runaway Train 25! Now, the music video can feature a missing child you know. Simply visit https://runawaytrain25.com/create-video to make a version of the music video with up to six missing child photos of your choice.

Here’s what you can do to honor National Missing Children’s Day:

• Visit https://runawaytrain25.com/create-video.

• Make a video featuring children missing in your market. You can add up to six children per video.

• Share your customized “Runaway Train 25” music video on your social platform. Suggested copy in the assets link above.

• Follow @missingkids on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and tag us on your Runaway Train 25 posts! Let’s help find missing kids together!

