Today marks national POW/MIA recognition day. Every year people gather at the Northern Maine Veterans Cemetery in Caribou. I attended today's ceremony and spoke with those involved in the importance of observing this day.

Taps rang out as the POW/MIA flag waved at a ceremony in Caribou.

On the third Friday in September the nation recognizes the more than 82 thousand American's that remain missing.

Every year people gather here in Caribou to honor those U.S. service members who have yet to return home and the families they've left behind. Organizers say it's important not just today, but throughout the entire year to remember those who were prisoners of war and those who are still missing in action.

