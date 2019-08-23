Toddler taken to hospital drunk on schnapps, grandma arrested, police in Indiana say

A woman is facing a neglect charge after police say the grandchild in her care drank enough alcohol to send him to the hospital.

Police say the boy was under the age of three and was incoherent when his mother picked him up from her mother’s home on July 5.

The child’s mother says her mother, 42-year-old Chantell Meriwether, was watching the child, and when she picked him up he was falling asleep and drooling.

She says she asked Meriwether what was wrong, and she said he was just tired.

The mother says when she got the child home, she realized he was drunk and called an ambulance.

Police say they went to Meriwether’s home, and she told them the child must have grabbed a bottle of alcohol because it wasn’t where she left it.

Officers say Meriwether told them she found the bottle, with the cap on, in the child’s toy bag.

The child’s mother told officers there was a bottle of alcohol on the bed when she arrived to pick up her son.

Police say the boy drank about two to four ounces of peach schnapps, and his blood alcohol tested 202 mg/dl.

They say the child had also fallen, causing a bloody tooth and swollen lips.

Meriwether’s was arrested late Thursday afternoon. Her bond is set at $1,500 cash.

