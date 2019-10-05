7th Annual Tomlinson Lake Hike to Freedom

The event is an opportunity for people to walk and learn about the final few miles of the Underground Railroad. Founder of the event, Joe Gee, says this is a great tribute to the history of the underground railroad.The hike is a 2.5 kilomeer self-guided tour. The event is free and open to the public. There will be family-friendly activities such as a pop-up museum, civil war re-enactment, and a cooked meal over an open fire. The event is from noon to 6 PM both Saturday and Sunday. For more information you can visit www.tomlinsonlakehiketofreedom.com.