Tools and equipment stolen from new Caribou Community School site

On Sunday, April 12, 2020, contractors working at the reported someone had stolen various tools, construction equipment, and other items. While working the investigation, it was learned the site had been compromised on at least 2 other occasions with no apparent forced entry. Sergeant Keith Ouellette investigated the burglary and theft. On April 15, 2020, a search warrant was obtained and executed at the residence of Franklin Price, 46 years old, on Lakeshore Drive at Madawaska Lake with help from Officer Kevin St. Peter, the Maine State Police and the Maine Warden Service. Officers were able to identify and recover a large quantity of tools and property belonging to multiple contractors and their employees. It is suspected that there are more victims that have not discovered items missing.

A temporary warrant has been issued for Franklin Price for BURGLARY (Class B) and THEFT (Class B). An older picture of Price is attached. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Frank Price or his black 2006 Chevrolet Silverado with Maine registration 5392XF are asked to call the Caribou Police Department at 207-493-3301.

Police are still following leads on stolen property that was not recovered during the search warrant, specifically numerous Bergen LED work lights (Model K6560) such as the ones attached.

If you or someone you know purchased any of the Bergen LED work lights or other suspicious items from someone in Aroostook County recently, we are asking that you call Caribou Police Department at 207-493-3301 with no penalty. Any person found to be in possession of the above item who knew it was stolen commits the crime of RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY which is an arrestable offense.

