Trupanion, a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs, combed its database of over 500,000 pets to find out what the most popular puppy names were for 2019. If you happen to bring home a new furry friend this season, you may want to use this list as inspiration when you're considering names.

Most common puppy names in 2019:

1. Luna

2. Bella

3. Charlie

4. Bailey

5. Lucy

6. Cooper

7. Max

8. Daisy

9. Bear

10. Oliver