Maine now has a total of 43 coronavirus cases

Maine CDC reports the latest numbers of the coronavirus in Maine are at 43. 30 confirmed cases and 13 Presumptive Positive Cases.

Confirmed Cases: This now includes cases formerly identified as presumptive positive. This classification applies to samples sent by a health provider directly to HETL that test positive and to samples from non-governmental labs for which HETL validates positive results.

Presumptive Positive Cases: These are samples that test positive at non-governmental labs and are sent to HETL for validation.

Negative Tests: This number represents negative tests from state, reference, or commercial laboratories, or at US CDC.