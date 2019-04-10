Tourism Being Celebrated by Maine Governor Janet Mills

Celebrating Maine tourism and promoting that industry as a way to boost economic development. Today at noontime Governor Mills will attend the 2019 Governor's Conference on Tourism, hosted by the Maine Office of Tourism. The two day annual conference is dedicated to showcasing the work of tourism and hospitality professionals across the state. Governor Mills will deliver remarks at the start of the conference luncheon and, with Maine Office of Tourism Director Steve Lyons and hand out awards to several leading organizations and individuals in the tourism industry.