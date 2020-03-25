Town officials agree to compensate employees if jobs affected by Covid-19

When you think of worker's compensation, a broken limb or other injury might come to mind. Madawaska Town Manager Gary Picard says with Covid 19 a very real threat, especially to first responders, town officials plan to use it to cover staff who are at the greatest risk of contracting the virus on the job.

"It's an interesting thing and I think it's relevant. We're - I don't have all the answers yet. But like I said at the - at the meeting, we're gonna treat it as if it were a worker's comp case and we'll document everything as an incident and take care of it. And we'll figure things out as we go," says Town Manager Gary Picard.