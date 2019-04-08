Medical Condition causes driver to go off the road in Island Falls over the weekend

On April 6, 2019 at 10:37 a.m. Tr. Timmy Saucier responded to a report of a tractor trailer unit off the road on the south bound side of Interstate 95 in Island Falls. Tr. Saucier learned that the operator, Justin Petroff, from Deerfield MA., suffered from a medical condition which lead Petroff to drive off the right side of the interstate coming to rest in the trees. Petroff was operating a 2000 Freightliner owned by JM Pasiecnick Farms LLC ot of Deerfield MA. and was hauling potatos. Petroff was transported from the scene by Island Falls ambulance for non life threatening injuries. Tr. Saucier was assisted at the scene by Tr. Rob Flynn, MSP Commerical Vehicle Enforcement Unit, Tr. Plaisted, and Dep. York, Aroostook S.O. The tractor trailer sustained extensive damage and was removed from the scene by Westerdahls Towing.