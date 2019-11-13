Tractor trailer loses control and jack-knifes in Island Falls

A Semi truck hauling a large load of potatoes lost control and crashed on I-95 south this morning in Island falls.

According to police, Marko Kekovic of Woodstock, New Brunswick, was traveling South on the interstate when he lost control of his truck and jackknifed into the median. Speed and poor road conditions were believed to be factors. The truck lost a substantial amount of fuel as a result of the crash. DEP was advised and responded to the scene along with the Island Falls Fire Department. The interstate was reduced to one lane for a large portion of the day as crews worked to clean up the scene.