Tractor trailer rolls and breaks utility pole along Route 11

On Monday, November 18, 2019 at 10:18 PM, the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a tractor trailer roll over on Route 11 in T7 R5 Wells. Deputy Sheriff Richard York responded to the crash and determined that Alan Jackson(42) of Reynoldsburg Ohio was southbound on Route 11 when he lost control and went off the roadway. The tractor trailer unit flipped over onto its side and broke a utility pole. The trailer unit was fully loaded with potatoes at the time of the crash. Jackson, along with his female passenger received minor injuries and were transported to AR Gould Hospital in Presque Isle.

Ashland Fire and Ambulance as well as Masardis Fire Dept. assisted on scene. Both occupants were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

