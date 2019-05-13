Manslaughter & aggravated assault trial set to begin Tuesday morning

Jonathan Limary is charged with manslaughter and aggravated assault in the death of 44 year old Jean Bragdon. Bragdon was injured in a fight in Caribou on October 30th of 2017. He later died on November 17th of that year from post-surgical complications after being discharged from the hospital. A jury of 15 people have been chosen, 12 jurors and 3 alternates. The trial will begin at 9am at Caribou court house.