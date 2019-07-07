Tribal leaders pushing for bill to allow Maine tribes jurisdiction over domestic violence cases involving members

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Tribal leaders are saying they are going to keep pushing for a bill that would allow two Maine tribes jurisdiction over some domestic violence cases because tribal courts cannot prosecute non-tribal members for domestic violence against members . Leaders say this creates a situation that makes families unsafe. Lawmakers passed a bill this year to change that, but Governor Mills held it. Her office says that she is working to clarify the rights of non-tribal members in the bill and hopes she will be able to sign it.