AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Tribal leaders are saying they are going to keep pushing for a bill that would allow two Maine tribes jurisdiction over some domestic violence cases because tribal courts cannot prosecute non-tribal members for domestic violence against members . Leaders say this creates a situation that makes families unsafe. Lawmakers passed a bill this year to change that, but Governor Mills held it. Her office says that she is working to clarify the rights of non-tribal members in the bill and hopes she will be able to sign it.
Tribal leaders pushing for bill to allow Maine tribes jurisdiction over domestic violence cases involving members
Posted: Sun 12:49 PM, Jul 07, 2019 |
Updated: Sun 12:59 PM, Jul 07, 2019