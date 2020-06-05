Tribute to the Class of 2020

The Class of 2020 has been feeling the love in their communities leading up to the long awaited day of graduation.

As one drives around all the towns in the County, lawn signs with the names of seniors can be seen in abundance.

If you are a Central Aroostook Panther, a Wisdom Pioneer, a Fort Fairfield Tiger, Fort Kent Warrior, or a Presque Isle Wildcat your sweet smiles are featured on banners throughout your town.

Some seniors at Ashland and Houlton High Schools are graduating with 2 or 3 new families because their schools put them up for adoption to the community.

The Shiretowners were even able to get some pretty cool people to salute their seniors in a special video.

If you are a Caribou Viking you're probably still buzzing from that OT buzzer beater at states in February.

Teachers at Van Buren took a brief break from grading papers to put together a congratulations video for their seniors.

And because we are in the digital age, schools like East Grand, Easton, Fort Fairfield, Greater Houlton Christian Academy, Hogdon, Katahdin, MSSM, Southern Aroostook and Washburn spotlighted you on Facebook.

The only thing that's left is for us here at WAGM to show you some love.

(Ted Shapiro): "Congratulations and best of luck to the class of 2020."

(Tom Dufton): "Hey Class of 2020. Tom Dufton here. Just wanted to say congratulations to you guys."

(Megan Cole): "Congrats to the class of 2020. You guys certainly had a very rough year with this pandemic and I hope you guys do well in whatever you're doing. Wether you guys or going to college or going into the work force, I hope that you guys do amazing."

(Kathy McCarty): "Congratulations to the class of 2020. You have been through challenges no other graduating class has had to face."

(Ashley Blackford): "Congratulations to the class of 2020 we are so proud of you."

