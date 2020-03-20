While some are able to hunker down and self-isolate during the coronavirus pandemic, others like truckers are still working. Christopher Cyr is the Director of Risk Management for R.F. Chamberland and says they haul general freight, refrigerated products, and flatbeds to haul materials like lumber. The truckers haul products nationwide and in Canada…and right now they're concerned about what they might bring home to their families.
Truck Drivers Share Concerns During Pandemic
Posted: Fri 8:00 PM, Mar 20, 2020