Truck rollover in Ashland

A driver suffered minor injuries this afternoon when the truck he was driving rolled over on the Sheridan Road. Chief Cyr Martin, of the Ashland Police Department, says the accident occurred shortly before 3:30 p.m. and involved an Irving shop truck. Martin says the driver was traveling north when he crossed railroad tracks and lost control of the vehicle.

The driver, who is not being identified at this time, had to be extricated from the vehicle by firefighters using hydraulic equipment. He was transported to the hospital for treatment of a leg injury. The truck was considered a total loss.