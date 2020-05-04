Truck driver from St. Francis and his passenger escaped injury after crash in Fryeburg

On Monday morning at 5:30 am, Fryeburg Police, Fryeburg Fire, and Fryeburg Rescue responded to the 800 block of Bridgton Road (Route 302) for a reported tractor-trailer crash.

"Driver fatigue appears to have played a major role in this crash. The driver reportedly fell asleep at the wheel after starting from Caribou at around midnight." - Chief Joshua Potvin

24-year-old Joshua Hafford of St. Francis, Maine was operating a 1998 Peterbilt westbound on Route 302 loaded with seed potatoes. The truck crossed into the oncoming lane, left the roadway striking guardrails, trees, and a utility pole effecting internet/cable/phone lines. The truck came to rest 75 feet from the roadway on the bank of a body of water known as Dead Lake Stream.

"Maine D.E.P. was called in to assist with the containment of fuel leakage into Dead Lake Stream which is in the Saco River Floodplain." - Chief Joshua Potvin

Hafford and his 20-year-old female passenger were uninjured during the crash.

State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement as well as Maine D.E.P., and Maine D.O.T. were on scene to assist.

Bridgton Road was closed or reduced to one lane for several hours while emergency crews tended to the scene.

"Specific details of the crash are still under investigation and charges may be forthcoming." - Chief Joshua Potvin

