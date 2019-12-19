Trump: Van Drew, who voted against impeachment, joining GOP

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, who voted against President Donald Trump’s impeachment as a Democrat, is becoming a Republican.

Trump made the announcement during a meeting at the White House with Van Drew on Thursday.

Van Drew, of New Jersey, voted Wednesday against the articles of impeachment.

He sat with Trump in the Oval Office on Thursday, and told reporters: “I believe that this is just a better fit for me.”

Trump shook his hand and said he was pleased at the switch.

