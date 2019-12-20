Trump blasts Christian magazine that called for his removal

President Donald Trump is blasting a prominent Christian magazine that published an editorial arguing that he should be removed from office.

In this Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Kellogg Arena, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, in Battle Creek, Mich. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Trump tweeted Friday morning that the magazine, “Christianity Today," is a “far left“ publication, which “has been doing poorly."

Mark Galli, the magazine’s editor-in-chief wrote in the editorial that, “Democrats have had it out for" Trump “from day one," but that “the facts in this instance are unambiguous."

Trump “attempted to use his political power to coerce a foreign leader to harass and discredit one of the president’s political opponents."

He says, that “is not only a violation of the Constitution," but “profoundly immoral."

Christianity Today is a magazine founded by the late Rev. Billy Graham.

“Remember who you are and whom you serve,” Galli’s editorial states.

The editorial takes no position about whether Trump should be removed from office through a Senate conviction or a defeat at the ballot box next year, calling that a matter of “prudential judgment.”

