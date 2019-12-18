Trump on brink of impeachment as House readies historic vote

President Donald Trump is on the cusp of being impeached by the House, with a historic debate set to begin on charges he abused his power and obstructed Congress.

Votes that will leave a defining mark on Trump's tenure at the White House are expected by Wednesday evening.

Trump sent a fiery letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday, denouncing what he called the "vicious crusade” against him.

But a tally compiled by The Associated Press shows Pelosi has the votes to approve the charges.

Republicans already are working on how to conduct a trial in January.

