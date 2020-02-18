Trump pardons Edward DeBartolo Jr., former San Francisco 49ers owner

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has pardoned Edward DeBartolo Jr., the former San Francisco 49ers owner convicted in a gambling fraud scandal.

Former San Francisco 49ers owner Edward DeBartolo speaks during a ceremony for receiving his hall of fame ring during halftime of an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the New England Patriots in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016. President Donald Trump pardoned DeBartolo on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

DeBartolo Jr. built the San Francisco 49ers’ 1980s-'90s dynasty. He was involved in one of the biggest owners’ scandals in the sport’s history.

In 1998, he pleaded guilty to failing to report a felony when he paid $400,000 to former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards in exchange for a riverboat gambling license.

The White House announced the surprise decision on Tuesday.

NFL great Jerry Rice played on three of DeBartolo’s Super Bowl-winning teams and says DeBartolo “was like that 12th man” of the great 49ers teams.

