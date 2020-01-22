Trump slams impeachment, lauds US economy at Davos forum

(AP) - President Donald Trump has lashed out at his accusers in the Senate impeachment trial but broken with some of his defenders in reiterating his preference for witnesses to be called in the proceedings.

US President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Trump's two-day stay in Davos is a test of his ability to balance anger over being impeached with a desire to project leadership on the world stage. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Trump called a surprise news conference Wednesday to wrap up what he says was a “tremendous two days" at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The Republican president says the impeachment case against him is “a hoax” and is “bad for our country.”

He claimed he wants top aides to testify in his impeachment trial, but he qualified that by suggesting there were “national security” concerns about allowing their testimony. Senate Republicans have for now blocked Democratic motions to immediately call witnesses and subpoena documents.

Trump says he wants to deliver the State of the Union address Feb. 4 even if his impeachment trial is ongoing.

Trump opened his news conference with triumphant talk about the American economy.

