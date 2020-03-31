Two Aroostook County Tribes To Benefit From Federal Funding To Support Affordable Housing During Coronavirus Pandemic

U.S. Senator Susan Collins, the Chairman of the Housing Appropriations Subcommittee, announced that five Maine tribal communities have been awarded a total of $1,337,985 through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Indian Housing Block Grant (IHBG) program. This funding was awarded through the supplemental appropriations bill as part of the Phase 3 coronavirus emergency response package, which included a section Senator Collins co-authored directing $48.5 billion to support housing and transportation programs.

“As the Chairman of the Housing Appropriations Subcommittee, I worked hard to secure these vital resources for Maine’s tribes to assist their efforts to prevent, prepare for, and respond to COVID-19,” said Senator Collins. “The coronavirus is taking an unprecedented toll on communities across the country. This investment will help ensure that Maine tribes will continue to be able to provide safe, affordable housing on their lands during this difficult time.”

The funding is allocated as follows:

• Aroostook Band of Micmacs was awarded $271,384.

• Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians was awarded $199,289.

• Passamaquoddy Tribe was awarded $314,587.

• Penobscot Nation was awarded $301,737.

• Pleasant Point was awarded $250,988.