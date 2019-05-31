Two Caribou residents partner with Waterfront Concerts to raise money for Detective Campbell’s family

On April 3rd, 2019, Detective Ben Campbell of the Maine State Police was struck and killed in an accident on I-95. He leaves behind a wife and baby boy, friends and family. His memory will always remain, as will his service to the State of Maine.

To honor his memory, and assist his family with the financial burdens, Nicole & Ricky Pelletier of Caribou, Maine, have partnered with Waterfront Concerts to create a raffle for 2 FREE TICKETS to a Waterfront Show of the winners choice.

All proceeds raised will go towards Detective Campbell’s family.

Ticket purchases will end tonight, Friday, May 31st. The drawing will take place tomorrow Saturday, June 1st.

https://www.facebook.com/events/436594637128332/

