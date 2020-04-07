Two Local Hospitals Make Pay Cuts Amid COVID-19 Crisis

The COVID-19 Pandemic has hit businesses hard, and even hospitals are no exception.

Kris Doody is the CEO at Cary Medical Center and Pines Health Services, and she says they’ve had to cancel some surgeries and even furlough employees.

“We’re doing only emergency and urgent cases, no elective procedures, and based on that and with the decrease in revenue and volume, we as an organization being financially responsible had to make the decision on pay cuts, or hour cuts and some of our employees were furloughed.”

