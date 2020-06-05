Two Local Tribes Receive Grant Money for Infrastructure

Two tribal communities in Northern Maine are each receiving 900 thousand dollar grants to help with infrastructure.

News Source 8’s Tom Dufton finds out how this money will be used.

Both the Aroostook Band of Micmacs and Houlton Band of Maliseets are receiving money from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development Indian Community Development Block grant program

For the Micmacs, the 900 thousand dollars will be used to make repairs for low to moderate income homes, which includes new roofing, siding and windows.

Craig Sanborn is the Director of Housing for the Aroostook Band of Micmacs, and he says there is work to be done to get the houses up to code.

