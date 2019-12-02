Two Millinocket Men Saved By Warden Service Hovercraft

Maine Game Wardens used a hovercraft to rescue two Millinocket men who attempted to go hunting Saturday, one who was in a small boat trapped on the ice on the Penobscot River, and the other stranded on the river shore.

18 year old Hunter Cote and his uncle, 42 year old Jason Hartley both of Millinocket were attempting to cross the Penobscot River in Millinocket to go hunting when they became stuck around noon yesterday.

The pair were in a 14-foot aluminum boat without a motor and towing a canoe as they rowed toward the opposite shore when they became stuck on thin ice that had formed. Cote was able to get to shore in the canoe. Utilizing a rope, he started to pull in Hartley who was still in the aluminum boat, but the rope broke, setting Hartley adrift down the river and over rapids before he became stuck in the ice in another section of the river.

Game Wardens were contacted and retrieved the department hovercraft. They towed the hovercraft near to the area the pair was stranded, launched the hovercraft and first rescued Hartley, and then rescued Cote who had walked over a ½ mile looking for an area to cross the river. The pair were brought to shore, evaluated but did not need medical treatment. Both were wearing lifejackets.