Two People Dead in Early Morning Ellsworth Fatal Fire

The State Fire Marshal's Office says two people have died in a fire along Route 1 in Ellsworth this morning. The 911 call came in about 3:45 AM and Ellsworth firefighters found the mobile home engulfed in fire when they arrived on the scene. Firefighters found the two bodies inside shortly afterwards. The victims are believed to be a man and woman. Fire Investigators now will begin to look for a cause of the blaze.