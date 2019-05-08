Two arrests have been made in Presque Isle for drug trafficking

According to the presque Isle police department, yesterday Officer Smith and Officer Seeley responded to a criminal complaint in the Park Street area. After speaking with a male and female subject, it was discovered that the female was on bail conditions. Police say a search of the vehicle found more that 16 grams of methamphetamine were discovered in the center console area, along with approximately 2 grams of suspected fentanyl or heroin.

Both subjects were charged with Trafficking Schedule W Drugs and Possession of Schedule W Drugs. The female was also charged with violation of her bail conditions. The subjects were transported to the Aroostook County Jail for processing.