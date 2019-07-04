Two kids and a toddler transported to hospital with serious injuries after ATV crash

Game wardens responded to an ATV crash this afternoon at the north end of the Bowels Road in Caribou.

Two 14-year-olds and a 4-year-old were transported to Cary Medical Center as a result of the crash. The 4-year-old male had a laceration on his forehead and his older brother injured his elbow. The second 14-year-old broked his wrist as well as had laceration on his face and a possible concussion. None were wearing helmets, but they were wearing seatbelts. They had been operating a 2013 Can AM Maverick 1000. It appears the three rolled over and lost control while operating downhill. The UTV was owned by the grandfather of the two brothers. This case remains under investigation.