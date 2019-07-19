Two men arrested after breaking into the Catholic Charities Maine thrift store in Monticello

Monticello, Me: Two County men were arrested after breaking into the Catholic Charities Maine thrift store in Monticello. According to Aroostook County Sheriff Shawn Gillen, The Aroostook County Sheriff's Office received a call on Thursday night around 10:15 PM, from an employee of Catholic Charities Maine who spotted two individuals on camera in a Catholic Charities warehouse who were not supposed to be there. Deputy Sheriff Ben Boutilier and Deputy Sheriff Ryan Johnston responded to the establishment with the assistance of the Maine State Police and the US Border Patrol. Gillen says the officers located the two men inside the warehouse and placed them under arrest. He add it was determined that the men had been attempting to steal items inside of the office and warehouse. The two men allegedly involved in the incident were 41 year old Larry Carll of Houlton and 46 year old Robert Cox of Monticello. Carll and Cox were arrested and booked into Aroostook County Jail. Carll and Cox are both charged with Burglary and Theft by Unauthorized Taking or Transfer.