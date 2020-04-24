Two men arrested after brief chase on foot

On Thursday, April 23, 2020, Caribou Police Department, with assistance from the Fort Fairfield Police Department and US Border Patrol, apprehended Franklin Price, 46 of Madawaska Lake, and arrested Bruce Johndro, 58 of Fort Fairfield. Sergeant Keith Ouellette and Officer Kevin St. Peter had obtained a felony warrant for Price for BURGLARY and THEFT. Caribou Police learned through their investigation that Price was at a residence in Fort Fairfield. Fort Fairfield Police obtained a search warrant on an unrelated firearms investigation while Caribou Police and Border Patrol remained on scene. Upon execution of the warrant, Price gave a brief chase on foot before being apprehended by several Border Patrol units.

Franklin Price was charged with BURGLARY (Class B), THEFT (Class C) and REFUSING TO SUBMIT TO ARREST (Class D). Price was transported to the Aroostook County Jail in Houlton and will be arraigned today.

Bruce Johndro was charged with HINDERING APPREHENSION (Class D) and FELON IN POSSESSION OF FIREARMS (Class C). Several firearms and ammunition were seized by Fort Fairfield Police Department. Johndro was released on bail and his court date is scheduled for July 9, 2020.

Caribou Police Department would like to thank the public for their tips and all agencies who assisted in the process of investigating the reported burglaries, apprehending Franklin Price and recovering nearly $10,000 worth of stolen property.

