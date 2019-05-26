Two men arrested for for allegedly trafficking methamphetamines

Two County men have been arrested for allegedly trafficking methamphetamines. 38 year old Jacob Jandreau of Saint Francis and 20 year old Corey Raymond of Fort Kent were arrested early Saturday morning for trafficking Methamphetamine. Trooper Matt Curtin stopped Jandreau and Raymond on the Caribou Road in Fort Kent and searched the vehicle when it was determined that Jandreau was out on bail. Trooper Curtin discovered 5 grams of Methamphetamine and proceeded with the arrests. Both men are being held in Aroostook County Jail.