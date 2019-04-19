Two men arrested in Eagle Lake for failure to appear in court for drug charges

2 Outstanding Warrants, (Both for failure to appear on charges inclduding Unlawful Possession of a Scheduled Drug.)

On April 18th, Trooper Matt Curtin was investigating the whereabouts of a wanted Presque Isle man when he received information that he was staying at 3553 Aroostook Road in Eagle Lake. With the information Tr. Curtin learned in his investigation, he sought and obtained a search warrant for the residence. A team of Troopers and 2 agents from US Border Patrol executed the warrant at approximately 6:30 pm. As a result of Tr. Curtin’s investigation, police located and arrested 39-year old Joseph Malik Thompson (Left Picture) on 1 outstanding warrant. While inside the residence, police also located 20-year old Joshua Bernier of Fort Kent (Right Picture) and arrested him on 2 Outstanding Warrants. Joseph Malik Thompson was transported to the Aroostook County Jail, while Joshua Bernier was transported to Fort Kent Police Department where he posted bail. Both men are due to appear in court in May. Trooper Curtin was assisted with his investigation by other members of the State Police, US Border Patrol, and the Fort Kent Police Department.