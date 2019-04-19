Two men arrested in Eagle Lake

Last night, Trooper Matt Curtin received information that a wanted Presque Isle man was staying at a home on Aroostook Road in Eagle Lake. With the information Trooper Curtin learned in his investigation, he sought and obtained a search warrant for the residence. A team of Troopers and 2 Border Patrol agents executed the warrant at around 6:30 pm. As a result of his investigation, police located and arrested 39-year old Joseph Malik Thompson on 1 outstanding warrant for Domestic Violence Assault, stemming from an incident that allegedly occurred in Presque Isle in March of this year. While inside the residence, police also located 20-year old Joshua Bernier of Fort Kent and arrested him on 2 Outstanding Warrants Both for failure to appear on charges including Unlawful Possession of a Scheduled Drug. Joseph Malik Thompson was transported to the Aroostook County Jail, while Joshua Bernier was transported to Fort Kent Police Department where he posted bail. Both men are due to appear in court in May. Trooper Curtin was assisted with his investigation by other members of the State Police, US Border Patrol, and the Fort Kent Police Department.