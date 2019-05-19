Two people seriously injured in separate motorcycle accidents

Two motorcyclist were seriously injured in two separate accidents Saturday. According to state police, 37 year old Michael Gemmell was speeding when he lost control on Bonny Eagle Road in Hollis around 7:30 PM. The bike overturned off the road. Gemmell was taken to Maine Medical Center with serious injuries.

Saturday morning, a Saco woman was seriously injured when the motorcycle she was a passenger on overturned on the Maine Turnpike in Portland. According to state police, a motorcycle operated by 46 year old Ronald Boucher of Saco, hit debris from a car that struck a concrete barrier. Police say the driver of the car, 22 year old Norman Watson of Windham, fell asleep while traveling in the northbound lane. The impact ripped the front bumper off of the car and it landed in the path of the motorcycle. Boucher had minor injuries, while 42 year old Diane Sprague had serious injuries. She was transported to Maine Medical for treatment. The northbound lanes of the turnpike were closed at the crash site for four hours, reopening at 10:30 am.