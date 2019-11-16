Two people were found dead in a home in Greenbush. According to the Maine State Police, Police were called to 1104 Springs Bridge Road in Greenbush after a neighbor became concerned. Upon arrival, authorities found 60 year old Mark Buchanan and 51 year old Leah Watson dead. They believe that the deaths are drug related and there is no threat to the public. Police are awaiting test results from the Medical Examiner's office.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the incident should call Bangor Regional Communication at 207-973-3700 and ask for Trooper Gregory Ramp.