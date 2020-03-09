Two snowmobilers die in separate weekend accidents

A 42-year-old Bangor man died Sunday afternoon after he was unable to stop at a snowmobile trail intersection and crashed into the trees.

According to Mark Latti, Communications Director for the MDIFW, at approximately 12:20 p.m. on March 8th, Andrew Purdue was operating his 1993 Polaris XLT on ITS 83 near the Medford/Lakeview town line when he passed a member of his riding party at a high rate of speed, then failed to stop at an intersection, sliding through it and then striking trees.

While initially responsive, Purdue soon lost consciousness. Efforts to revive him by CPR failed, and emergency medical personnel declared him dead at approximately 1:55 p.m.

The Maine Warden Service was assisted by first responders and emergency medical personnel from Three Rivers Ambulance in Milo.

Latti says on Saturday, a 38-year-old Lewiston man died after the snowmobile he was riding struck a tree in the evening in northern Somerset County.

Shawn Chamberlain was traveling south on a 2018 Polaris 800 XC along ITS 88 in Taunton & Raynham Academy Grant - west of Moosehead Lake - at approximately 5 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a turn and struck a tree. Chamberlain’s riding partner witnessed the crash and began CPR immediately, then flagged down a passing vehicle that called 911. Despite efforts by Maine Game Wardens and Emergency Medical personnel, Chamberlain was pronounced dead at 5:20 p.m.

Game Wardens believe that speed and alcohol were contributing factors in the March 7th crash.

Both accidents remain under investigation.