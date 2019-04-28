Two vehicle accident leads to one fatality and multiple injuries in Bridgewater

One person is dead with two others injured following a two vehicle accident in Bridgewater Sunday afternoon. According to the Maine State Police, at about 3:30 PM, police responded to a head on collision in Bridgewater. When they arrived at the scene, police found two vehicles in the North bound lane that had struck each other head on. Police say it appears the 2018 Honda CRV was traveling Southbound and crossed the center line, entering the Northbound lane and struck the 2018 Toyota 4Runner that was traveling North. The 73 year old operator of the CRV was transported to Northern Light A.R. Gould, where they succumbed to their injuries. Their identity has not been released as authorities are still notifying family. The driver of the Toyota 4Runner, 59 year old Steven Corriveau was also transported to Northern Light A.R. Gould with serious, but non-life- threatening injuries. His passenger, 59 year old Brenda Corriveau was also transported to Northern Light A.R. Gould. Both Steven and Brenda where then transported to EMMC, one by Life Flight and the other by ambulance. No word yet on their condition. Rt. 1 in Bridgewater was closed for a short time. The accident is still under investigation. Along with the state police, the Aroostook County Sheriff's Office, Bridgewater Fire and first responders and Crown Ambulance all responded to the scene. Everyone was wearing seat belts.